Carrie Underwood is making waves on social media for her beach attire while filming American Idol in Hawaii.

The newest judge on the reality singing competition rocked a blue and white geometric one-piece while shooting promotional content during the show's time at the Aulani Disney Resort.

In photos she shared to social media, we see Underwood doing some paddleboard yoga out in the ocean.

While we've seen the Idol alum in her swim attire before, this suit is far more modest than the ones we've seen the mother of two sporting in the past. Underwood has shared bikini photos over the years, but she is rocking this one piece.

Fans Rave Over Carrie Underwood's Modest Swimsuit on American Idol

Care Bears (Underwood's fanbase) have been raving about her swimsuit in the comments of the post.

"This swimsuit though!! So cute & modest!" one writes, while several others shared heart-eye emojis and hearts.

"Aloha take the wheel!" another says, playing off her song "Jesus Take the Wheel."

"Carrie. I'm getting #soulsurfermovie2 vibes," someone eles comments, referencing her role in the 2011 movie Soul Surfer.

"Considering this my permission slip to buy a skirted swimsuit," another person chimes in.

Where to Buy Carrie Underwood's Swimsuit from American Idol

A simple Google search for "Carrie Underwood's swimsuit on American Idol" didn't yield many results, but we did some extra digging.

While we couldn't find the exact suit Underwood is wearing, we found something close from Jessica Simpson's line. More specifically, we found it in a two-piece style at Marshall's that comes with a removable skirt cover-up.

Fans can tune into American Idol Sundays and Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.

