Carrie Underwood celebrated Mother's Day with her two sons on Sunday (May 14), and her youngest — 4-year-old Jacob — brought her home a sweet surprise for the occasion.

On her Instagram Stories, Underwood showed off her present from Jacob: An "All About My Mom" list that he brought home from school.

Some of the items prove that Jacob knows his country superstar mom well — he names "salad" as food she loves to eat, and fans have seen plenty of evidence to support that claim, since Underwood has recently been sharing lots of photos of her garden, and the delicious vegetables she's been growing in it.

Jacob's "All About My Mom" list also says that Underwood is good at "having fun, cooking and finding things," and that some of their favorite activities together include painting and playing outside. But the item on the list that most got the singer's attention was when Jacob ventured a guess at her age, saying that she's 20 years old.

"20 years old, baby! Yeah!" jokes the singer, who actually turned 40 this past March.

All jokes — and compliments — aside, Jacob's Mother's Day gift paints a sweet picture of the country superstar's family life.

"I love my mom because she loves me," he writes at the conclusion of his list.

