Carrie Underwood has revealed the release date and cover of her new fitness book, Find Your Path. The inspirational memoir will go deep into her personal journey for overall wellness.

Find Your Path will be available on March 3. In an Instagram post, Underwood revealed the cover. The star is wearing an off-white, elegant summer dress and standing with a smile before a few trees in a meadow. The book is available for pre-order through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day," Underwood writes of the Fit52 lifestyle she promotes in the book. "This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."

Previously Underwood spoke of how the book will explore her passion for sports as a kid and the pressure to look perfect today. It stresses balance and understanding the meaning of true health, she shares. Fans have gotten an inside look at what that means through photos on her Instagram page. She often shares pictures of herself working out with captions that indicate her successes and struggles.

Find Your Path is Underwood's first book. Musically she released her sixth studio album Cry Pretty in 2018. "Drinking Alone" is the fourth single from that album. She has just two tour dates slated for 2020.

