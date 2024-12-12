Would You Eat This Meal That Carrie Underwood Made From Scratch? [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood is not only a top tier entertainer and soon, a judge on American Idol, she grows and prepares her own food for her family when she's at home.
Her latest creation? Pasta completely from scratch.
The "Before He Cheats" singer took to her Instagram to share what she made for her family, including husband Mike and sons Isaiah and Jacob, for dinner.
It looks amazing!
First, the country star showed how she cut her sourdough into slivers and put the proper flour on it to make it not stick to itself.
She proudly displayed the final product for fans, describing how she makes a creamy parmesan sauce to go on top of it.
This isn't the first time Underwood has brought us along with her into her kitchen while she prepares food — she recently showed off melons that she grew in her garden, as well as some herbs and spices.
With this latest food picture dump on Instagram, she also humbly flashed some limes and mandarins that came straight from her garden.
This was the first time Underwood has grown her own mandarins, and they do look pretty orange and plump, that's for sure.
The "Southbound" singer also showed off some limes she grew, explaining that as they ripen, limes tend to go more yellow.
Is there anything Underwood can't do? The jury is still out on that one, but don't hold your breath.
