Carrie Underwood is not only a top tier entertainer and soon, a judge on American Idol, she grows and prepares her own food for her family when she's at home.

Her latest creation? Pasta completely from scratch.

The "Before He Cheats" singer took to her Instagram to share what she made for her family, including husband Mike and sons Isaiah and Jacob, for dinner.

It looks amazing!

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

First, the country star showed how she cut her sourdough into slivers and put the proper flour on it to make it not stick to itself.

She proudly displayed the final product for fans, describing how she makes a creamy parmesan sauce to go on top of it.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

This isn't the first time Underwood has brought us along with her into her kitchen while she prepares food — she recently showed off melons that she grew in her garden, as well as some herbs and spices.

With this latest food picture dump on Instagram, she also humbly flashed some limes and mandarins that came straight from her garden.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

This was the first time Underwood has grown her own mandarins, and they do look pretty orange and plump, that's for sure.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

The "Southbound" singer also showed off some limes she grew, explaining that as they ripen, limes tend to go more yellow.

Is there anything Underwood can't do? The jury is still out on that one, but don't hold your breath.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Breathtaking Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, owned a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-half-bathroom home in an affluent Nashville suburb called Brentwood. The 7,000-square-foot mansion features a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court, as well as a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extra appliances, including a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge. That house is where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in 2017.

The couple sold the luxurious home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, after they moved into the massive dream home that they had spent several years building from scratch. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker