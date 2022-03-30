Carrie Underwood is set to take the stage to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.

The Recording Academy announced her appearance in a post to Instagram on Wednesday (March 30), writing, "Seven-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee #CarrieUnderwood will be at the #GRAMMYs for another reason. A performance!"

The country superstar reposted the news, adding, "See you at the #GRAMMYs on Sunday, April 3!"

Underwood is a multiple nominee in the 2022 Grammy Awards. She's up for Best Country Duo / Group Performance alongside Jason Aldean for their duet on "If I Didn't Love You," and her faith-based album, My Savior, is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Mickey Guyton and Chris Stapleton lead the nominations in country categories with three nominations each. Kacey Musgraves scored two nods, both of which are for her new song, "Camera Roll," and Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert and Sturgill Simpson also picked up two nominations in country categories.

Jimmie Allen is nominated for the all-genre award for Best New Artist in 2022, while Brandi Carlile's "Right on Time" is nominated in the all-genre Record of the Year category.

Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton both received nominations in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal category, for their albums That's Life and A Holly Dolly Christmas, respectively.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set for April 3, 2022. They'll broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 PM to 11:30 PM EST.

