Carrie Underwood was outside in her yard when she found two extremely rare clovers: A 5-leaf and a 6-leaf clover.

We all know how rare and lucky it is to find a 4-leaf clover, but to get your hands on a 5 and a 6-leaf in one day? It's incredibly rare to find one, let alone two of these gems.

Underwood turned to social media to share her lucky discovery with her fans:

The odds show that you have about a one in 100,000 chance of finding a 5-leaf clover, and that's why it is said to bring so much luck to you.

Now, the odds of finding a 6-leaf clover are a lot less common. Those odds are estimated to be approximately a one in more than 300,000 chance of finding one.

As a matter of fact, in 2020 a woman found one in her backyard, and it made national news, even appearing in USA Today.

Granted, none of these come close to the 64-leaf clover that holds the Guinness Book of World Records title, but it's still really cool.

The fact that Underwood found a 5-leaf and a 6-leaf clover all in one day is something that we all need to be aware of, as something big could be in the works for her with the luck that these supposedly bring.

Underwood is one person who seems to need no luck, but the luck keeps flowing for her, so we might as well latch on and go for a ride with her on this latest journey of endless good fortune.

While we all wait to see what's next with Underwood's career after American Idol Season 23 just wrapped, and her Las Vegas residency has come to an end, maybe this latest discovery in her yard will drop some more major career opportunities in the near future.

