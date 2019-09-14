Carrie Underwood doesn't usually let her husband, Mike Fisher, hear her music as it's a work in progress, she reveals in a new interview. Talking to Jenny McCarthy for a SiriusXM Town Hall, Underwood says Fisher doesn't hesitate to tell her what he thinks, and also reveals the hilarious way she would shut that down.

“If anything I’ve learned not to really let him hear my stuff, like while I’m writing it or while I’m recording it. He really only hears the album, kinda when it’s done," Underwood says (quote via People). "He critiques. He’ll tell me what he thinks about it."

“I love my husband, and I do care what he thinks, but when it comes to music, I’d be like, ‘This is like me telling you how to play hockey,'" the superstar jokes. "I’m like, "Let mama handle this. I got this.'"

Underwood adds that while she used to attend Fisher's NHL games when he was playing for the Nashville Predators, she was always focused on being a supportive spouse, not a critical sports wife.

“I have friends, hockey wives, that do totally tell their husbands everything they did wrong in the game,” she observes. “I’m always like, ‘You looked hot!’ Even if I know he had a bad game I’m like, ‘You looked real good out there, babe.'"

Underwood is currently on the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. The tour launched in May, and it's set to run through Oct. 31, when it will wrap up in Detroit.