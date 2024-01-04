Just in time for those New Year's fitness resolutions, Carrie Underwood has launched her own workout music playlist on the SiriusXM app.

Carr-dio can now be accessed at any time on the app and will also be available to listeners for a limited time from Jan. 5-8 on SiriusXM's Channel 105.

The channel will feature songs selected by Underwood herself, which she says was "all about just picking music that makes you feel good."

“I like stuff that I can either dance to or get mad with — it kind of depends on my mood and what I’m doing,” she shares. One track that will be on the playlist is "Watch the World Burn" from Falling in Reverse. As a rock lover she says the song always gets her blood pumping.

“It switches gears a lot, and it’s kind of an epic song," she explains. "Whenever you get a song that is just epic — like, it’s long and visual and switching cadence — I always think that’s cool. So that one gets me going.”

Carr-dio is a perfect fit for Underwood, who is an advocate for physical fitness and staying active. Known for her killer toned legs, the "Out of That Truck" singer has been dedicated to her health for years.

The star set out to share her love of fitness with the world when she launched her own fitness apparel line in 2015 called Calia. In 2020, the "Hate My Heart" artist entered the fitness app world with her Fit52 program. She's also signed on as a partner with BodyArmor Sports Drink in 2021.

Carr-Dio is an extension of the country singer's collaborative efforts with SiriusXM. In June 2023, Underwood started her first personally curated channel, Carrie's Country, which is available on Channel 60.