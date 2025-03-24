Carrie Underwood went all-in on the latest episode of American Idol on Sunday night (March 23). She was doing everything she could to help contestant Sophia Humbert finesse a rendition of "Before He Cheats."

"You have a great voice. I feel like a song like that though, there has to be a little rage in there somewhere," Underwood told the budding singer after she finished.

"Do you get angry? You gotta dig down deep," she asked Humbert, who seemed nervous.

Fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan had an idea to help her find her rage: The whole crew would take a drive somewhere outside, where they could beat the daylights out of an old red pickup truck.

Don't worry: Everyone wore safety goggles.

Watch below as Underwood's "Before He Cheats" comes on and Underwood herself steps up and keys the biscuits out of the truck while the contestant sings.

As the part of the song about taking a Louisville Slugger to the headlights comes on, the contestant does just that while singing, taking a bat to the vehicle as the judges are cheering her on.

After the audition, Lionel Richie, Bryan, Underwood and even Ryan Seacrest got to take turns destroying the old truck with a bat — many felonies to be had, if this were not a television show.

In the end, Humbert was given a ticket to Hollywood — we will be seeing more of her as the reality competition progresses.

Underwood teased what was to come in Instagram Reel posted before the show aired. It looked familiar. The superstar was standing in front of that red truck, prepared to key the side of it.

"Guess what I'm doing? I'm digging my key into the side of this pretty little souped up ... you gotta tune to figure out what's going on," Underwood remarked.

Even non-country fans knew what she was up to — "Before He Cheats" is her signature song, and it tells the story of a scorned woman who goes to town on her partner's truck after he cheats on her. The song has gone seven-times Platinum since its 2005 release.

Get our free mobile app

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.