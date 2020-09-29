Carrie Underwood’s 5-Year-Old Son Corrected Her When She Got Some Lyrics Wrong

Anyone who's heard Carrie Underwood's rendition of "Little Drummer Boy" with her 5-year-old son Isaiah by her side can attest to the fact that the singer's young son has inherited some of her vocal powers. In fact, Underwood herself is pretty impressed by the talent Isaiah added to her new Christmas album, My Gift.

"Isaiah's always had, like, that perfect little kid voice. He really has," the singer explains on a new episode of Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "Even when he was itty bitty, it was just the perfect little tenor, and it was just such a cute little voice."

But Underwood goes on to say that vocal ability isn't the only thing she's passed down to her son. He also inherited her Type A approach to getting the words right and making sure everyone else does, too.

"He loves to sing and he memorizes lyrics, and even if sometimes I'm singing something from one of his little shows, he'll be like, 'No, that's not how it goes,'" she continues. "The fact that you know that, and the fact that you correct me, is so me. That's the me in you."

Underwood has said that it was an unforgettable experience bringing her son into the studio, and once she heard the way their song turned out, she couldn't have been prouder of his participation in her Christmas album. In fact, after recording "Little Drummer Boy," Underwood admits she knew right away that that was going to be the highlight of the project.

"Everything we did after that, I'm like, 'Well, it doesn't matter anyway, because this is Isaiah's record,'" she adds. "This is his album, let's be real."