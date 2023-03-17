Carrie Underwood Still Drives the Mustang She Got for Winning ‘American Idol’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

When Carrie Underwood auditioned for the fourth season of American Idol in 2005, she had no idea what would lie ahead of her. She rose through the ranks of the show and went on to win it, and she's had a huge career that spans nearly two decades and is far from over.

One of the prizes Underwood got from winning American Idol was a brand-new Ford Mustang convertible. That car is now 18 years-old, and she not only still has it, she will still occasionally drive it.

“I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol,” Underwood reveals during an interview with Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music. “So I have my blue Mustang. And every once in a while something will happen where I’ll have my car getting serviced or whatever, and I’ll get to drive that car. And it always makes me want to drive it more, because it was such a pivotal point in my life. That was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee, and I’m very, very glad I still have that car.

"Every time I get in it, I’m always like, ‘Why don’t I just drive this more often?'” she adds. “Just because, it makes me feel good.”

Underwood wraps her Denim and Rhinestones Tour with Jimmie Allen on Friday (March 17). She will kick off the 2023 dates of her Las Vegas residency in June.

Underwood also released a new song called "Out of That Truck" on her 40th birthday on March 10, which will most likely appear on her next album.

