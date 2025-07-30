She's back! Carrie Underwood has officially confirmed that she's returning to the opening of Sunday Night Football in 2025.

The singer and SNF both confirmed the news in a social media post. This marks the 13th straight season that Underwood has held the gig.

Details are sparse at this point on what 2025 has in store.

It's pretty likely that Underwood's SNF theme will once again be the crowd-favorite "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," a re-working of Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

She's performed it most years since she took over the SNF opening theme from Faith Hill in 2013.

Though she's experimented with some other song choices, Underwood tends to return to "Waiting All for For Sunday Night," albeit with a slightly different twist each football season.

Her announcement post also nodded to the song: Its caption reads, "We'll be waiting all day to hear it once again!"

When Does Sunday Night Football Start in 2025?

According to NBC's website, the SNF schedule kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with a game between the Dallas Cowboys and reigning Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles.

For a full schedule, go here.

What Is the Sunday Night Football Theme Song?

Musical theme songs have been a part of the game-watching experience since the 1980s.

That's not unique to NBC: ABC has their own Monday night version with Hank Williams Jr.

Pop singer Pink sang the SNF theme in 2006, and she was the first to record "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

Faith Hill took over the role in 2007, and spent six seasons as the pre-broadcast entertainment before passing the torch to Underwood.

Carrie Underwood's Sunday Night Football Themes

Underwood has taken some creative liberties during her time as the show's opener.

She created a football-friendly version of her Miranda Lambert duet "Something Bad," reconfiguring the song as "Oh Sunday Night." During another season, she recorded her own original song, "Game On."

But in recent seasons, Underwood has returned to the old favorite "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night." For the NFL's 100th anniversary in 2019, she even invited Jett to join her in the opening video.

How Much Does Carrie Underwood's Sunday Night Football Gig Pay?

Exact figures aren't available, but safe to say Underwood makes a tidy payday for her SNF opening spot.

Read More: Carrie Underwood's 'Sunday Night Football' Spot Pays HOW Much?!

In October 2024, SportsKeeda.com estimated that the singer takes home a cool $1 million each week she's on the show.

It's a high-profile, network TV deal, and she has to personalize each week's opening to name the teams going to head to head in that night's game. So, it makes sense that the compensation would be pretty eye-popping.