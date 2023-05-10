Carrie Underwood has a brand new tattoo! On Wednesday evening (May 10), the superstar recapped a recent trip to Destin, Florida, on social media, showing fans a photo of some new ink she got to commemorate the vacation.

Underwood was with her sisters-in-law, and according to the collection of photos, the beach trip included time in the sand, time on the boat and some time in the tattoo parlor.

In the final pictures of her slideshow, the singer reveals a delicate new flower tattoo on her forearm.

The tattoo is the first of Underwood's that will be plainly seen, but it's certainly tasteful — the photo reveals a lightly-drawn flower with pink petals and a green stem. She shared a snap of the tat from far away, which shows its size on her arm.

In a close-up picture, it seems one of Underwood's sisters-in-law may have gotten similar tattoos of small flowers and birds.

The "Hate My Heart" hitmaker expresses her love for her "sisters" in the caption of the post, describing a girls' beach vacation to remember.

"Sisters … not by blood … but sisters nonetheless," Underwood writes. "God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!! It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law!"

"From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!" she adds.

Underwood reportedly has two other tattoos: A four-leaf clover on her abdomen (which she told HuffPost looks a bit different after having a C-section to deliver her son) and a black cat, which is also well-concealed. The singer told Redbook in 2013 that she got both tattoos in college, and they "don't mean anything."

The new floral ink seems to represent a trip she won't forget with her family, and a bond she shares with important women in her life.