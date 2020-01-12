Carrie Underwood Lauds Halsey’s ‘You Should Be Sad’

Halsey's new video for "You Should Be Sad" is catching lots of attention for her tributes to musical icons, with two of those coming directly from the country world. Halsey herself calls out Carrie Underwood and Shania Twain in a tweet explaining who inspired the production.

"Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine.," the singer wrote. "Had the vision to do a 'before he cheats' but instead about after he does haha."

That definitely caught the attention of Underwood, who promptly sent some love back to Halsey. "Woah, to be put in such royal company," she raved. "I can only pretend I’m that cool/beautiful/talented/strong. Thanks for the nod. Next time you’re in Nashville, let’s write!"

Halsey hasn't responded to Underwood's message yet as of posting time, but she did express pure glee —"omg I'm dead"— at an earlier tweet from Twain, who also appreciated being a "badass idol." Halsey pays tribute to Twain visually by donning the famous leopard costume the country icon wore in the video for1998's "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Though Halsey is best known for her pop hits including "Him & I" and "Without Me," she says she has a genuine connection to country music. "The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar," she wrote in response to a fan's question on Twitter. "Lots of time in Nashville too."

"You Should Be Sad" is set to appear on Halsey's upcoming new album, Manic, which is set for release on Jan. 17.