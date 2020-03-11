Carrie Underwood Says There’s One Thing She Won’t Cook for Husband Mike Fisher

While whipping up a vegetable quiche during an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, Carrie Underwood, a vegetarian, revealed that the one food item she won't cook for her husband Mike Fisher is meat.

Underwood has been a vegetarian and sometimes vegan since she was 13, growing up on her parent's farm in Checotah, Okla. So, if Fisher is craving a steak, he's on his own for the preparation process.

"I'm not a good meat cooker because I'm not a meat eater, so I will do all the veggies and all the sides. And if he wants meant, he 'gon have to make that himself," she quips, adding that her husband "loves" grilling out.

And while she may cook him something on the lower end of the food chain, like salmon or chicken, the superstar singer abides by a strictly vegetarian diet for herself. The couple recently brought home some new chickens that they're keeping as pets, so they're benefiting from the fresh eggs.

"The day they got there I was like, 'Ladies, you just hit the jackpot. You're just going to be our little pets and you're going to live here forever and live the good life,'" Underwood jokes.

While she and Fisher try to keep an open mind about their palates, their 5-year-old son Isaiah is not in the same mindset. The "Southbound" singer shares that her eldest son is a picky eater, but does enjoy vegetables like carrots and spinach.

"We have a thing where it's like, 'You just have to try it'," she says of how she barters with him. "I'm hoping one day he actually starts liking things."

Underwood offers fans some of her favorite recipes to make in the kitchen in her new book, Find Your Path, which was released on March 3. She celebrated her 37th birthday on March 10, with Fisher referring to her as "momma bear" in a sweet Instagram post that shows her two young sons tackling her.