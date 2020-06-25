Caylee Hammack is sharing the spotlight on her debut album, If It Wasn't for You. The up-and-comer sings with Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes on two of her 13 new songs.

Hammack and McEntire duet on the record's second track, a song appropriately titled "Redhead." Hammack co-wrote the tune with Trent Dabbs and Natalie Hemby. McBryde and Townes, meanwhile, join her on "Mean Something," a co-write with Mikey Reaves, who also co-produced the project.

Fully co-written and -produced by Hammack, If It Wasn't for You also features the writing talents of Laura Veltz, Gordie Sampson and more. A full track listing for the project is below.

Capitol Records Nashville

"I feel like I’m airing all my dirty laundry in this album in hopes of others feeling that honesty and vulnerability and in it, finding a safe haven to be themselves,” Hammack says in a press release. "I want the nitty gritty to shine through, that’s where the stories are. Every song on this record has a true story behind it, and now I can’t wait to tell those once people listen to the album!"

An Ellaville, Ga., native, Hammack debuted in country music with her single "Family Tree." She's a two-time 2020 ACM Awards nominee.

Caylee Hammack's If It Wasn't for You Track Listing:

1. “Just Friends” (Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves)

2. “Redhead” (feat. Reba McEntire) (Trent Dabbs, Caylee Hammack, Natalie Hemby)

3. “Looking for a Lighter” (Caylee Hammack, Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson)

4. “Preciatcha” (Caylee Hammack, Jordan Schmidt, Laura Veltz)

5. “Sister” (Blake Bollinger, April Geesbreght, Caylee Hammack)

6. “Just Like You” (Caylee Hammack, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)

7. “King Size Bed” (Caylee Hammack, Thomas "Tawgs" Salter, Gordie Sampson, Troy Verges)

8. “Forged in the Fire” (Thomas Finchum, Caylee Hammack, Andy Skib)

9. “Family Tree” (Caylee Hammack, Gordie Sampson, Troy Verges)

10. “Mean Something” (feat. Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes) (Caylee Hammack, Mikey Reaves)

11. “Small Town Hypocrite” (Caylee Hammack, Jared Scott)

12. “Gold” (Caylee Hammack)

13. “New Level of Life” (Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere, Connor Thuotte)

