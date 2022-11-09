Ashley McBryde spearheaded a stellar all-star cover of "When Will I Be Loved" at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville.

The captivating rendition was originally dreamt up as a part of McBryde's celebrated collaborative album Lindeville, which she released on Sept. 30. With the help of friends and fellow musical talents Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, McBryde supplied a punchy, truly one-of-a-kind performance.

The women dazzled on the stage in matching black outfits, trading verses with one another and harmonizing on the chorus. The spotlight turned to Osborne mid-song as he ripped a few lines on electric guitar, much to the audience's delight. The foursome finished out the song a cappella with lines from the chorus.

"When Will I Be Loved" was first recorded by the Everly Brothers in 1960 and has since been covered by an array of major artists across genres. Linda Ronstadt's reimagined version of the song topped the charts in 1975 and became one of her most recognizable hits.

McBryde snagged her first CMA Awards win of 2022 early Wednesday morning when "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," her collaboration with Carly Pearce, won Musical Event of the Year. Along with McBryde's nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" was also up for Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year, but those awards went to other songs and artists.

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, aired live on ABC.