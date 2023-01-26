The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright.

Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father.

“I took him to his two-month appointment today and he slept, but then that sort of set my whole day back two hours,” Wright says with a laugh during a recent interview with Taste of Country about his brand-new son, Ashur.

His love for his son is evident in Wright’s new single “Never Loved Before,” premiering exclusively on Taste of Country.

“It’s funny how the meaning of a song can transform before your very eyes,” explains Wright, who has been making quite a splash in country music as of late courtesy of songs such “Why Can’t It Be Over,” “Lying With You” and his current single, “Hurt No More.”

“Now, this song means something completely different than it once did.”

The song was written long before Wright had any plans to become a father. In fact, it was written just about two years ago, when Wright and girlfriend Brittany Norris had just started dating.

“I had just gotten back from visiting her in person for the very first time,” he remembers of the relationship that first began on Facetime, primarily. “I was going on a run here in Nashville and thinking to myself, ‘If this is love, I've never loved before.’ It wasn’t long after that that I realized that it would be such a cool song title.”

Soon, Wright found himself on Zoom with fellow songwriters Jeffrey East and Josh Kelley, a recording artist that Wright has long loved.

“I had heard one of his songs on the radio years ago, and I have been a huge fan ever since,” says Wright, whose very first concert was, in fact, a Josh Kelley concert. “I don't know anybody that knows more musically than him.”

Today, Wright says he feels blessed to have Kelley in his corner, not only professionally but personally, as the two fathers know what it’s like to bask in the bliss that comes with new parenthood.

“I sent a picture to my mom and my mom sent me a picture back of me a couple months older, and we look exactly alike,” Wright gushes. “It’s crazy.”