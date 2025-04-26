The 2025 ACM Awards are almost here, and we're all rooting for our favorite country stars to take home a trophy or two.

In a way, we've all made predictions in our mind as to who will win each category.

Taking that idea into the world of artificial intelligence, I thought it would be fun to have ChatGPT comb through this year's nominations and make predictions as to who will win the biggest awards of the night.

Could AI, in its infinite wisdom, determine this year's winners?

Well, let's just say it's not off to a good start. We asked our robot friend to predict the winners after Zach Top won the award for New Male Artist of the Year. The bot's prediction was Bailey Zimmerman so they clearly didn't get the memo.

Keep scrolling to see which artists ChatGPT selected to win each category and why.

New Male Artist of the Year: Bailey Zimmerman

"Zimmerman's rise in the country music scene positions him as a strong contender for New Male Artist of the Year."

The ACM Awards with the help of Brooks & Dunn announced on Thursday (April 24) that Top has secured the trophy in an early win.

Bailey Zimmerman attends the 2024 BMI Country Awards

New Female Artist of the Year: Ella Langley

"Langley's breakout year and multiple nominations make her a favorite in this category."

The bot was right on this one. Langley certainly broke through in 2024 and became a household name. She even took home a CMA Award in November — her first country music award.

The ACM announced that Langley won New Female Artist of the Year on Friday evening (April 25).

Ella Langley attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Song of the Year: Ella Langley and Riley Green's "You Look Like You Love Me"

"Given its multiple nominations and popularity, this track is a strong contender for Song of the Year."

If you've never heard this song, then you had to have spent last year living under a rock. This song was not only all over the radio, but it was a staple on social media feeds as well. It could easily win this award.

However, since this award is given to the songwriters as well as the artists and publishers, it would be something special to see "Dirt Cheap" take this one. It was a solo write by Josh Phillips.

Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards

Single of the Year: Ella Langley and Riley Green's "You Look Like You Love Me"

"This collaboration has been a fan favorite and a commercial success, positioning it as a strong contender for Single of the Year."

As stated above, this song dominated country music in 2024. Of course, there are other songs in the category that were quite popular, there's something special about this one that could earn it some awards.

Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage for the Toby Keith: American Icon

Album of the Year: Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind

"Wilson's album has received critical acclaim and commercial success, making it a strong contender for Album of the Year."

This is a tough category with some strong nominations in it. And while Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind is likely to take it, Post Malone's F-1 Trillion was a behemoth of a project with several songs logging chart positions and radio play, not to mention some crossover love in other genres.

Lainey Wilson attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Male Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

"Combs' consistent chart success and previous accolades make him a strong contender for Male Artist of the Year."

It's true, Luke Combs has found himself in a successful groove in country music and he is a favorite to win. But then you look at Cody Johnson's growth in the last year playing bigger shows and even performing internationally. Not to mention, his success on country radio. CoJo may be the one to beat in this category.

Luke Combs attends the 2022 BMI Country Awards

Female Artist of the Year: Ella Langley

"Langley's breakout year, highlighted by her hit 'You Look Like You Love Me' with Riley Green, has garnered her multiple nominations, positioning her as a favorite in this category."

Ella Langley's fast rise to the spotlight over the last several months makes her a great candidate to win this award. It will be a toss-up between her and Wilson.

Ella Langley attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards

Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen

"Wallen's consistent chart-topping hits and widespread popularity make him a strong contender for this prestigious award."

Morgan Wallen has been on a freight train of success in country music in the last two years, smashing chart records and selling out shows. This one could be his for the taking unless someone like Jelly Roll, with all of his television appearances, sneaks up and takes it from him.

Morgan Wallen attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards