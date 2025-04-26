I Asked ChatGPT to Predict the 2025 ACM Awards Winners + It&#8217;s Already Wrong

I Asked ChatGPT to Predict the 2025 ACM Awards Winners + It’s Already Wrong

@Omar Vega, Getty Images

The 2025 ACM Awards are almost here, and we're all rooting for our favorite country stars to take home a trophy or two.

In a way, we've all made predictions in our mind as to who will win each category.

Taking that idea into the world of artificial intelligence, I thought it would be fun to have ChatGPT comb through this year's nominations and make predictions as to who will win the biggest awards of the night.

Could AI, in its infinite wisdom, determine this year's winners?

Well, let's just say it's not off to a good start. We asked our robot friend to predict the winners after Zach Top won the award for New Male Artist of the Year. The bot's prediction was Bailey Zimmerman so they clearly didn't get the memo.

Keep scrolling to see which artists ChatGPT selected to win each category and why.

New Male Artist of the Year: Bailey Zimmerman

ChatGPT
loading...

"Zimmerman's rise in the country music scene positions him as a strong contender for New Male Artist of the Year."

The ACM Awards with the help of Brooks & Dunn announced on Thursday (April 24) that Top has secured the trophy in an early win.

Erika Goldring, Getty Images
loading...

 New Female Artist of the Year: Ella Langley

ChatGPT
loading...

"Langley's breakout year and multiple nominations make her a favorite in this category."

The bot was right on this one. Langley certainly broke through in 2024 and became a household name. She even took home a CMA Award in November — her first country music award.

The ACM announced that Langley won New Female Artist of the Year on Friday evening (April 25).

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images
loading...

 Song of the Year: Ella Langley and Riley Green's "You Look Like You Love Me"

ChatGPT
loading...

"Given its multiple nominations and popularity, this track is a strong contender for Song of the Year."

If you've never heard this song, then you had to have spent last year living under a rock. This song was not only all over the radio, but it was a staple on social media feeds as well. It could easily win this award.

However, since this award is given to the songwriters as well as the artists and publishers, it would be something special to see "Dirt Cheap" take this one. It was a solo write by Josh Phillips.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images
loading...

 Single of the Year: Ella Langley and Riley Green's "You Look Like You Love Me"

ChatGPT
loading...

"This collaboration has been a fan favorite and a commercial success, positioning it as a strong contender for Single of the Year."

As stated above, this song dominated country music in 2024. Of course, there are other songs in the category that were quite popular, there's something special about this one that could earn it some awards.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
loading...

 Album of the Year: Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind

ChatGPT
loading...

"Wilson's album has received critical acclaim and commercial success, making it a strong contender for Album of the Year."

This is a tough category with some strong nominations in it. And while Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind is likely to take it, Post Malone's F-1 Trillion was a behemoth of a project with several songs logging chart positions and radio play, not to mention some crossover love in other genres.

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
loading...

 Male Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

ChatGPT
loading...

"Combs' consistent chart success and previous accolades make him a strong contender for Male Artist of the Year."

It's true, Luke Combs has found himself in a successful groove in country music and he is a favorite to win. But then you look at Cody Johnson's growth in the last year playing bigger shows and even performing internationally. Not to mention, his success on country radio. CoJo may be the one to beat in this category.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
loading...

 Female Artist of the Year: Ella Langley

ChatGPT
loading...

"Langley's breakout year, highlighted by her hit 'You Look Like You Love Me' with Riley Green, has garnered her multiple nominations, positioning her as a favorite in this category."

Ella Langley's fast rise to the spotlight over the last several months makes her a great candidate to win this award. It will be a toss-up between her and Wilson.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
loading...

 Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen

ChatGPT
loading...

"Wallen's consistent chart-topping hits and widespread popularity make him a strong contender for this prestigious award."

Morgan Wallen has been on a freight train of success in country music in the last two years, smashing chart records and selling out shows. This one could be his for the taking unless someone like Jelly Roll, with all of his television appearances, sneaks up and takes it from him.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
loading...

20 Years Ago: See What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 2005

The ACM Awards celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2005. The show saw artists like Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts and Brad Paisley receive trophies. Meanwhile, Gretchen Wilson took home the win for both Top New Artist and New Female Vocalist of the Year. Not to mention, Kenny Chesney was the big winner with his name being called for Entertainer of the Year.

Keep scrolling to see your favorite country singers at the 2005 ACM Awards.

Gallery Credit: Jess

Filed Under: Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green
Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country