Season 19 American Idol winner Chayce Beckham returned to the same stage that helped launch his career in country music on Sunday night (April 17). As part of American Idol’s Top 20 episode, Beckham treated viewers and the live audience and at-home viewers to a performance his latest single, “Doin’ It Right."

Wearing a short-sleeved dress shirt and pants, the 25-year-old former forklift operator strummed on his guitar and unveiled the lyrics of his catchy new song, which not only pays a rocking tribute to his home state of California, but also reminds folks to soak in life’s simple pleasures.

“I come from a South California town / A little flyover in the desert / Where the Joshua trees and the tumbleweeds / Keep rolling on forever,” Beckham sings, showcasing his rough, powerhouse vocals on the opening lyrics of the tune while standing in front of a giant screen showing a sunset glow and Joshua Tree National Park. “I took a couple laps around that map / I lived a little life / And everywhere I been / I soaked it all in.”

Before finishing the anthemic tune, a pyrotechnics display went off behind Beckham, earning him an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

His performance of his new track comes just two days after the release of his debut EP of the same name. The six-track collection, which dropped on Friday (April 15), marks his first project since being named the American Idol winner. “Doin’ It Right" completes the collection of previously shared tracks, which include, “Tell Me Twice,” “Where the River Goes,” “I’ll Take the Bar,” “Talk to Me” and “Love to Burn.”

"I tested these songs in front of live audiences last year, and now I’m so excited to have them recorded and ready for you to listen to," Beckham says in a recent press release. "I’m really proud of these songs, and I believe they not only tell my story, but they tell stories relatable to everyone going through everyday life."

Beckham, who recently appeared on Season 20’s American Idol as a mentor, has been keeping busy since being crowned the Season 19 champ. He is currently opening dates on Jimmie Allen’s Down Home Tour. Later this fall, he will also take the road on a Canadian tour with country superstar Luke Combs.

