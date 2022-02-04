Chayce Beckham and Lindsay Ell are bringing their steamy duet, “Can’t Do Without Me,” to life in an exhilarating music video.

The stunning visual is a fast-racing one, both literally and figuratively. Directed by Matthew Paskert and filmed in Tennessee, it opens with Beckham and Ell speeding down gorgeous picturesque roads in their respective vehicles. The drive continues until both eventually catch up with each other, converge at a green pasture off the beaten road and perform the song at night.

“Baby, I'm dying to catch that lighting I only find from your fingertips / I've been missing and wishing to feel your kiss / And your hands all on my skin / It won't be long 'til we are burning up them sheets / And doing all those things that you can't do without me,” they sing passionately in the racy chorus.

“'Can’t Do Without Me’ is about everyday people, the people who complete them and how strong the urge is to be with them again,” Beckham tells CMT. “The video for it captures that feeling perfectly as two people race down the road, eager to get to the spot where they can finally be together and feel all the feels they’ve been thinking about all day.”

“That tension is definitely felt watching Chayce and I drive around, especially as we just barely keep missing each other on the road,” Ell adds. “After the car chase, the final chorus feels like the perfect payoff to finally see us in a performance scene together.”

Co-written by Jordan Walker, Trannie Anderson and Michael Carter, “Can’t Do Without Me” serves as the BBR Music Group labelmates' joint duet on country radio right now. Currently climbing the country radio chart, it has amassed more than 1.5 million on-demand streams and counting.

Beckham is currently on the road and set to open for Luke Combs on his Canadian tour dates, as well as Jimmie Allen on his Down Home Tour. Meanwhile, Ell is serving as host of Canada’s Got Talent. She recently wrapped her own leg of headlining tour dates in Canada and opened for Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes tour in 2021.