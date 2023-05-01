Chayce Beckham returned to the American Idol stage during Monday night’s (May 1) episode to offer up a performance of his new song, “Till the Day I Die," and he received big career news during his triumphant homecoming.

Beckham, the winner of Season 19, appeared in between performances from the Top 10 contestants. He performed in front of a vibrant orange and red background while delivering raspy and heartfelt vocals.

The lyrics of the song are vulnerable and honest: “Cause if whiskey's only on this side of heaven / And they don't play outlaw songs up in the sky / I'm gonna raise a glass to this cowboy life I'm livin' / And I'm gonna keep on raisin' hell till the day I die.”

After the emotionally charged performance, host Ryan Seacrest jumped on stage to welcome the Idol alum back and offer up a pretty significant surprise. With the help of judge Luke Bryan, Seacrest announced to Beckham — and the live studio audience — that his song, “23,” has been officially certified Gold.

Bryan brought the framed certification up on stage and gave the singer a big hug. Beckham went on to thank American Idol and all the fans who have helped him achieve so much since being crowned the champion two years ago.

Beckham will join Bryan on the road for his Country On Tour this summer. The Country On Tour is slated to kick off June 15 in Syracuse, N.Y. From there, Beckham will be on and off the bill as part of a long list of supporting acts scheduled to appear over the 36 dates. Visit Bryan’s official website to see which dates Beckham will perform on.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

