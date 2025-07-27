Chris Stapleton was a guest on the one and only Sesame Street and he sang with Elmo, and it is "awww"-inducing goodness at it's finest.

Stapleton, who has more awards than a trophy store, graced the kid's show set with his long locks and slick chops to sing "You Got A Friend In Music."

That's a take on the Randy Newman song, "You Got A Friend In Me."

Elmo begins the clip by introducing Stapleton, who is in his signature "costume," as he told us he calls it, when he is in his stage attire.

Then Abby slides in and says that the 11-time Grammy Award Winner is there to teach them about music and friendship.

Stapleton then keys in with his three word line that is likely scripted, "That's right, Abby," then begins to pluck the strings, and fire up the kid-friendly lyrics:

Music is the sound of your friends gathered around / and the smiles and the frowns on their faces / Music helps you feel feelings true and real / And they're felt by people in different places.

After the whole song is finished, the Muppets are overjoyed at his performance and thank him to which Stapleton winked at the camera and simply said, "Thank you."

Stapleton has been lending his golden pipes to others lately as well, including Miranda Lambert, with their new duet, "A Song To Sing."

Lambert said that she and Stapleton channeled their inner Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton while recording that tune.

You can see the "White Horse" singer on his All-American Road Show tour, which extends all the way through October.

Have Country Artists Appeared on Sesame Street Before?

Oh yeah. A long list of country icons have graced the show, like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks -- just to name a few.

Here are the 10 or so others that have in addition.

How Long Has Sesame Street Been On TV?

This ain't its first rodeo by any means. Sesame Street has been on TV since November 10, 1969, making it one of the longest-running children's TV shows in history.

