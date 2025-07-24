Miranda Lambert Says She + Chris Stapleton Channeled Kenny + Dolly When Recording New Duet

Miranda Lambert says that she and Chris Stapleton channeled their inner Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton while recording their new duet, "A Song to Sing."

Lambert was a guest with Cody Alan on SiriusXM’s The Highway and spilled some more details on the duet, including the fact that it was actually written a few years back.

"I had a date [to write] with Jesse Frazier and he randomly reached out to Chris [Stapleton] kind of last minute and was like, 'Hey, you wouldn’t happen to be around today? Me and Miranda are just writing for kind of fun.'"

Related: Listen to Miranda Lambert + Chris Stapleton's New Duet

"Chris was available, so he came over and we wrote two songs that day," Lambert explains.

She adds that even though she was excited to have written two songs with Stapleton, neither of the country superstars knew what to actually do with the songs.

Then, in 2024, Lambert and Stapleton decided it was time to record the song, so they headed down to Savannah, Ga., to work on it with famed producer Dave Cobb.

Lambert continues:

"I mean, I got to just hang in Savannah for a couple days with the Stapletons and drink some wine and cut a record that we had to channel our inner Kenny and Dolly, you know what I mean."

Of course she is referring to the classic "Islands in the Stream," arguably one of the best duets of all time, not just in country.

Get our free mobile app

"When we finished it, we both knew we wanted to release it, to share it with everyone," Lambert admits.

It's a true duet between the two country stars, but not the first time they've teamed up for a project. Lambert co-wrote Stapleton's "What Am I Gonna Do," off his 2023 Higher album, and they've performed the song live together in the past.

The two have also gotten to sing "A Song to Sing" live together: On July 19, Stapleton surprised his audience by bringing Lambert out to sing the duet for the first time.

"A Song to Sing" is an official radio single that came out on July 11, 2025.

When Did "Islands in the Stream" Come Out?

It was released in August 1983 as the first single from Rogers's fifteenth studio album, Eyes That See in the Dark.

The song was actually written by the Bee Gees and passed off to Rogers, who recruited Parton for the classic.

Is Miranda Lambert Working on New Music?

Lambert released her latest album, Postcards From Texas, in September of 2024.

It was her first album release since signing with Republic Records under the Big Loud umbrella. Other than that, we can only assume she is still working on her next project, but we have no further information on when it will be released.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is gorgeous, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City most recently sold for $3.5 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker