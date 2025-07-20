Chris Stapleton had a massive surprise up his sleeve for concertgoers at his Los Angeles-area show with George Strait on Saturday night (July 19).

Turns out, Strait wasn't the only Texas-born star who would be taking the stage that evening. During Stapleton's set, he shocked the crowd by bringing Miranda Lambert out on stage.

Not only that, but the two stars made a little bit of history during their time onstage together. They performed their new duet, "A Song to Sing," for the very first time live.

"Brand new -- this is the first time we're ever gonna play this in public," Lambert said from the stage as they geared up to sing.

"First time for everything, and tonight's the night," Stapleton added.

From there, they launched into a harmony-laden performance of their new duet single, as an animated version of the cover art -- a glittering, heart-shaped disco ball -- danced on a screen in the background.

At the end of the song, Lambert pumped her fist in celebration -- presumably, over successfully pulling off a live performance of "A Song to Sing" for the very first time.

She shared a quick hug with Stapleton, and another with someone who appears to be Stapleton's wife and musical partner Morgane, before taking her leave.

What is Chris Stapleton + Miranda Lambert's "A Song to Sing" About?

Lambert and Stapleton are two of the writers behind "A Song to Sing," and it seems to draw from both of their personal experiences of keeping love alive with their partners while also juggling exacting touring schedules.

When they announced its release, Lambert spoke about the emotion of being a busy traveling musician while having a a partner back home.

"Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and Morgane have both lived it," she reflected.

Have They Ever Worked Together in the Past?

"A Song to Sing" is Lambert and Stapleton's first true duet, but Lambert co-wrote "What Am I Gonna Do," which appears on Stapleton's Higher album. They've performed that song live together before.