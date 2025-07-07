Miranda Lambert + Chris Stapleton Tease New Collab, ‘A Song to Sing’

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are joining forces for a new duet called "A Song to Sing."

The two artists teased the collaboration on social media on Monday (July 7), without offering too many details about what they've got coming. They did share what might be the single artwork, featuring a '70s-style, disco-ball patterned heart and the two artists' names stylized against an orange backdrop.

They also posted a link to pre-save "A Song to Sing," which will arrive in full on Friday (July 11).

According to a press release, Lambert and Stapleton co-wrote "A Song to Sing" with Jesse Frasure and five-time CMA Musician of the Year-winning fiddler player Jenee Fleenor.

The song will take some influence from Stapleton's real-life love story with his wife and musical partner, Morgane Stapleton.

"Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and Morgane have both lived it," Lambert reflects, speaking about the song's focus on navigating lasting love as a touring musician.

Of course, that's a dynamic that Lambert has some experience with, too. She has been married to her husband Brendan McLoughlin since 2019.

"To have someone so soulful and willing to go into the heart of the feelings, to share the pull of the road and creative life — and what that means when you love someone with every bit of your being is next level," she adds.

"When we finished it, we both knew we wanted to release it, to share it with everyone."

"A Song to Sing" will be released as a single, impacting country radio on Monday, July 14. It's a true duet between the two, but not the first time they've teamed up for a project. Lambert co-wrote Stapleton's "What Am I Gonna Do," off his 2023 Higher album, and they've performed the song live together in the past.

Meanwhile, Stapleton is currently mounting his yearly All-American Road Show Tour, and he's got some stadium dates on the books with George Strait in 2025. For her part, Lambert is opening a handful of shows on Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour.