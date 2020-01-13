This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville, which means she's getting ready to record her debut country album.

While not a country artist, the 39-year-old actress is no stranger to country music. She recorded the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Standing With You" for the 2019 film Breakthrough, which she also starred in. Metz also performed the track at the 2019 ACM Awards with her now-labelmates, fellow UMG Nashville stars Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton. Metz also appeared at CMT's Artist of the Year event this past October.

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” the This Is Us star says in a press release. “Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

Signing a major label record deal comes with the expectation, legally, that she'll record studio albums which the record label will then distribute and promote. An Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominee, Metz also joins Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan on UMG's roster of artists. It's not clear when she'll begin work on her own country album, but presumably it will happen soon.

“Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America’s emotional conscience,” Cindy Mabe, President of UMG Nashville, Cindy Mabe says. “Music was her first love and no matter if she’s singing, acting, writing or just being, she’s always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can’t wait to put her musical story into the world and I’m so inspired to bring her into the Universal Music Group Nashville family.”

Aside from her music career, Metz is also producing the upcoming Amazon film Gorge. She also recently released her memoir, This Is Me, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to complete its fourth season, which began airing last fall.