Christina Haack Would Be Open to Getting Married Again, Probably

They say never say never, and Christina Haack agrees.

Haack — a reality TV star known for her work on HGTV's Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast — hints that she might not be done with marriage, after previously saying she wouldn't get married again.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with her new boyfriend Chris Larocca, Haack went back on her earlier statement about being done with weddings, telling host Jeff Lewis that she might consider "one more" marriage.

Haack divorced her third husband Josh Hall in July 2024, after nearly three years of marriage. Hall — who was originally supposed to be her co-star on The Flip Off — filed the divorce paperwork, citing irreconcilable differences. He also requested spousal support.

This split came after Haack's high-profile marriages to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, and Ant Anstead, the father of her youngest son.

Six months after her breakup from Hall, Haack began a new relationship with Larocca, who's the CEO of Network Connex.

Larocca, who has a background in civil engineering and an MBA, has a 17-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. The couple were first seen at a holiday party in December 2024, then became public in January this year.

