Chuck Norris Tributes ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star Clarence Gilyard

Hours after news of Walker, Texas Ranger star Clarence Gilyard's death was revealed, the show's star paid tribute to his co-worker and "dear friend." Chuck Norris' tribute is warm and personal, and comes with a photo of the two from their time on CBS.

Gilyard — whose death was reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal on Monday (Nov. 28) — played James "Jimmy" Trivette across from Norris' Ranger Cordell Walker. The men worked together for nearly 200 episodes and became on-screen friends, despite having very little in common on the surface. Jimmy was a tech guy, while Walker was old school.

Walker, Texas Ranger aired from 1993 to 2001. Several years later, a television movie called Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire aired, in which Gilyard — who was nearly retired from acting — made a brief appearance.

"It's with great sadness to hear of the passing of a dear friend and co-star, Clarence Gilyard," Norris, 82, writes on social media. "For nearly a decade we had many great times working together and we both loved bringing the bad guys to justice."

My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you. May you Rest In Peace, my friend. Until we meet again.

In addition to his role on Walker, Texas Ranger, Gilyard played important roles on Matlock and in movies like Die Hard and Top Gun. In 2006 he became a film professor at UNLV, and from then on, teaching was his No. 1 priority. He died after a long illness at the age of 66.