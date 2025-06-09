6 Big Things That Happened at CMA Fest 2025

CMA Fest 2025 is officially in the books, and while weather tried to rain on our country music parade, the show carried on with stellar performances and memorable moments throughout the four-day event.

What Is CMA Fest?

What started in 1972 as a simple country music event called Fan Fare has turned into the genre's premier festival. Known as the "Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience," CMA Fest has grown from its humble beginnings as a one-night event at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium.

What once drew in 5,000 fans has turned into a complete takeover of Music City, lasting four days. Tens of thousands of fans attend each year from all 50 states and 40 different countries.

It's become the longest-running country music festival in the world.

One of the reasons it has been so successful? How it focuses on the fan experience. CMA Fest also serves as a major fundraiser for the CMA Foundation, with a portion of proceeds going to the organization to further musical education initiatives.

Where Is CMA Fest?

The four-day event takes over just about every inch of Nashville. Shows take place throughout the day in Bridgestone Plaza, Ascend Amphitheater, along the banks of the Cumberland River and more.

There are also plenty meet-and-greet opportunities at Music City Center.

Then, each night, the biggest stars in country music take the stage at Nissan Stadium, creating an epic close to the day's festivities.

And don't forget about the bars: With so many country artists launching businesses up and down Broadway, it's almost a guarantee you'll see your favorite stars and they famous pals jumping on stage to sing a few songs at their watering holes.

When Is CMA Fest 2026?

If you missed CMA Fest 2025, you can watch the television special with all of the highlights, airing June 26 at 8PM ET on ABC. The show will be hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde.

CMA Fest 2026 is scheduled for June 4-8, 2026.

