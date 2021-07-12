It's not quite CMA Fest, but it's close. The newly announced CMA Summer Jam will bring Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and more to the stage this summer for live musical event, to be taped for television.

ABC will condense the two nights of entertainment into a three-hour broadcast version of CMA Summer Jam, scheduled for a date to be announced this summer. It's similar to what the network has done with their annual CMA Fest broadcast in years past, with at least one major change.

Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett and Thomas Rhett are a few of the other artists on board to perform on July 27 and July 28. Fans can get tickets to the event at the CMA Summer Jam website beginning at 10AM CT on Wednesday (July 14). A portion of proceeds will go to the CMA Foundation.

CMA Summer Jam is going to be held at Ascend Amphitheater, a 6,800-person venue along the river in downtown Nashville. The smaller crowds are the key difference between this event and CMA Fest's four stadium shows, which take place at the nearby Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. A note from the Country Music Association shares that they'll follow guidance from local, state and federal authorities, as well as all unions and guilds, to ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full list of CMA Summer Jam performers can be found below. Additional performances will be filmed at other downtown Nashville locations in the weeks to come, but the CMA's release says that all of the artists listed below will perform at Ascend.

CMA Summer Jam Performers:

July 27:

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Carly Pearce

Cole Swindell

Dwight Yoakam

Gwen Stefani

Lainey Wilson

Luke Bryan

Mickey Guyton

July 28:

Brothers Osborne

Dierks Bentley

Florida Georgia Line

Gabby Barrett

Jimmie Allen

Jon Pardi

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett