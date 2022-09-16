On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill.

CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.

Viewers will see many of Gill's closest friends and longtime collaborators take the stage to share stories, tributes and covers of the country star's biggest hits.

Since the launch of Gill's solo career in the early 1980s, the Oklahoma native has released more than 20 studio albums, seven No. 1 hits and incredible duets with greats like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Barbra Streisand.

Ahead of the two-hour special's upcoming premiere, let's take a look at these joyful snapshots from the CMT Giants: Vince Gill red carpet.