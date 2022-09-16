Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the &#8216;CMT Giants&#8217; Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill.

CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.

Viewers will see many of Gill's closest friends and longtime collaborators take the stage to share stories, tributes and covers of the country star's biggest hits.

Since the launch of Gill's solo career in the early 1980s, the Oklahoma native has released more than 20 studio albums, seven No. 1 hits and incredible duets with greats like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Barbra Streisand.

Ahead of the two-hour special's upcoming premiere, let's take a look at these joyful snapshots from the CMT Giants: Vince Gill red carpet.

Chris Stapleton, Ricky Skaggs, Carrie Underwood, Rodney Crowell and Maren Morris were just a few of the country stars who took part in CMT Giants: Vince Gill. The television special, which will premiere Sept. 16 on CMT, celebrates Gill's incredible achievements as a songwriter, performer, multi-instrumentalist and collaborator. Take a look at all the fashion and fun captured in these red carpet photos.
