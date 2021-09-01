At the time of this interview with Cody Canada, Seth James had just left their band the Departed, and without relying on cliches or trite, appeasing statements and well-wishes, the singer explained why.

The one-time Cross Canadian Ragweed frontman didn't throw his friend under the bus, either. It's this kind of humility and confidence that makes Canada — now 45 years old — one of the most captivating interviews in Red Dirt music. There's a great quality to his voice, but more than that, he always has something to say about his past, present and future.

Travel back to May 2014 for this seventh episode of our podcast, Radio Texas Live Legends. Early on you hear how hands-on a bad like Ragweed had to be to get their music heard, and how that personal touch found host Buddy Logan all the way in Baghdad. The legacy of Cross Canadian Ragweed and the music that would become the HippieLovePunk album are also part of a ranging conversation. Feel free to laugh as we laud this new guy on the scene, years before he'd be up for some major music awards hardware.

Radio Texas, Live! With Buddy Logan broadcasts from 101.5 KNUE in Tyler, Texas, and is syndicated on 16 stations in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Logan's radio career sandwiches six years spent in the U.S. Army, but since 2008 he's been as dependable of a Saturday night show as legends like George Strait and Pat Green. Cody Johnson, Koe Wetzel, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Whiskey Myers, Parker McCollum and Turnpike Troubadours are a few artists you'll hear each week

