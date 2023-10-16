Here’s the Story Behind Colbie Caillat’s ‘Count Me In’ on ‘Bubbly’

It has been more than 16 years since Colbie Caillat released her debut song, "Bubbly". The song spent 47 weeks on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, and peaked at No. 5. You really couldn't go anywhere without hearing Caillat's satiny-soft voice spilling from the radio in 2007.

There is a part of the song that I always wondered about, but never thought I would resolve the brain-pain of not knowing. Dreams became reality when the two-time Grammy winner stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to sit down for the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

I asked Caillat for the backstory of the beginning words of the song, where she asks to open it, "Will you count me in?" She was happy to spill the tea.

"When I wrote the song, I'm not, like, a great guitar player, so I was playing the inflection of the guitar a little differently," she recalls. "My producer, he played the real guitar, and when I was singing my vocal, I kept coming in on the wrong timing. And I got frustrated, actually — that was me being frustrated, kind of and I was like, 'Will you count me in?'"

Caillat continued pulling the curtain of humility back on this story.

"I was embarrassed that I couldn't get my own timing of my own song that I wrote. He was like, 'That was adorable, I wanna keep that,'" she says.

Caillat says she asked him not to keep that part in the song, but everyone that he played it for loved it, so they ultimately decided to keep it — it turned out to be one of the key things that people gravitated toward.

Colbie Caillat just released her seventh studio album, Along the Way, which features a catchy collaboration with Sheryl Crow called "I'll Be Here". Caillat is the latest guest on the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast, available wherever you get your podcasts from.

