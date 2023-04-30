Sunday night’s (April 30) episode of American Idol was jam-packed with live voting, themed music selections and results.

Before Colin Stough learned if he’d be advancing to the next phase of the competition, he had the opportunity to meet with Idol alum Adam Lambert and talk about his song choice for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.

When discussing what he’d cover, Stough revealed that he was between a couple songs and didn’t have something locked in just yet.

When it was time for the lights to come down, Stough stood center stage and began to strum out the notes to the Allman Brothers Band's "Midnight Rider."

The driving beat of the song propelled Stough through a high energy performance that had the audience clapping along from their seats. The energy was contagious — even judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were seen nodding along in their seats, and the young singer earned a standing ovation from all three judges at the end of the song.

During the feedback portion of Stough’s time on stage, Perry kicked things off by applauding the confidence it took to cover “Midnight Rider.” She admitted wanting a little more “attack” from the young hopeful, but wrapped things up by saying Stough sounded “great as always.”

Bryan echoed Perry’s sentiment, telling Stough to get into the performances a little more and add movement instead of standing in one spot behind the microphone. He encouraged Stough to do “what the music and your vibe tells you to do” and to continue to work toward being fully comfortable on stage.

Richie at first struggled with an eloquent way to verbalize what he was looking for in future performances, before telling Stough to get “nasty” with it, lean into the music and letting go of everything else.

Stough will have a chance to get "nasty" with another performance. At the end of Sunday night's show it was announced that he had earned enough votes to advance into the Top 10.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

