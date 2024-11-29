Bitter Rivalries Highlight the College Football Schedule

What a way to finish the college football regular season. It is Rivalry Week. Good ol’ fashioned hate. Some big time match-ups are coming as teams look to avoid upsets that could have them sitting at home for the playoffs and some rivalries that just breed anger and hate. Let’s get to it, shall we?

First up it is the winner-take-all battle in the Lone Star State. Texas makes the trip to Kyle Field to take on Texas A&M. The Aggies will look to rebound from a heartbreaking 4OT loss at Auburn. The good news? Mike Elko has possibly been looking ahead to this game for two weeks.

All kidding aside, Texas could be looking at a backup QB situation as Quinn Ewers' health is in question. A win for Texas or A&M would punch their ticket to the SEC Championship game and a shot at a bye in the college football playoffs. A loss could have either team on the outside looking in come December.

Don’t look now, but the Clemson Tigers aren’t dead yet, after many pundits counted the Tigers for dead after a brutal loss to Louisville. But the Tigers need Syracuse to beat Miami and the take down the 18th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. This one is set for a noon kickoff on ABC.

As for the Gamecocks, they are hoping to pick up another ranked win, and hope for complete chaos as they are currently on the outside looking in. But an out of conference loss by UGA, or if Tennessee gets a little bit of that Vandy magic, who knows if a spot could open up?

There is just no other way to say it, but the greatest rivalry in all of sports is Ohio State-Michigan. Pure hatred from the teams, no love lost between the fans, and a cheating scandal all mixed into one.

The Ohio State Buckeyes look to exact some revenge on the Wolverines, who are limping to the finish line and looking to finish about .500 in the conference. The old cliche of "throw out the records" stands here, as the underdog has a long-storied history of upsetting the apple cart. We won’t have to wait long, as kick-off is set for noon on Saturday.

Enjoy some leftovers and great college football as the postseason is right around the corner.

