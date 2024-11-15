Vols-UGA Leads the Weekend College Football Preview

While the actual college football playoffs don’t start for weeks, this weekend will give us a few matchups that could give a few teams the inside track for an at-large bid ... or send them spiraling even further out of the picture.

The biggest game of the weekend is in the SEC, as Kirby Smart and the UGA Bulldogs welcome in the Tennessee Volunteers for a game that UGA has to have, and the Vols may have to have it as well. UGA is fresh off an upset loss to Ole Miss, which gives the Dawgs their second blemish of the season (Alabama being the first).

Despite the caliber of the teams that beat them, a third loss would in all likelihood put UGA on the outside looking in when it comes to the 12-team field. Tennessee, on the other hand, has only the one loss to Arkansas, but their resume could use a second big win.

Georgia has their last chance this regular season to get a marquee win (sorry Vandy fans, not just yet). All eyes will be on Athens at 7:30PM on ABC.

While the game isn’t expected to be close, pay attention to Ohio State and Northwestern this week. This game is set to be played in Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

Last year they tried playing at Wrigley, but the field was a mess, and they ended up playing the game in one direction only. Northwestern is in the middle of building their new home field and have been playing home games this season at their practice facility. But not this one. There's a noon kick-off on Fox for this match-up, but watch the ivy walls right behind the end zones.

Lastly, we have an ACC matchup that has both Clemson and Pittsburgh looking up at SMU in the standings.

Clemson and Pittsburgh would both love to stay right behind the Mustangs, as both teams look to add another ranked win to their resume. Pittsburgh is reeling; after starting 7-0 on the season, they have dropped two straight. They will look to right the ship early Saturday with a noon kickoff on ESPN.

Rivalries are right around the corner, and playoff positioning reigns supreme. College football is just getting cranked up for a wild, final two months.

