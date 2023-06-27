Corey Kent has exploded onto the country music scene with his debut song "Wild as Her." I had a chance to sit down with the 28-year-old chart-topper recently, and he recalled a time that he got to open for Willie Nelson, when he was just a teenager.

My immediate and first question after hearing this fact was, did everything backstage smell like weed? Kent laughed it off and replied with, "You know what was actually really surprising is ... he kind of gave me some advice after that moment, he was like ...

"...when I step on that stage, it's business time. These people paid a lot of hard earned money to come see the show, I don't get drunk, I don't get too high, I don't do anything that jeopardizes me putting on a world class show for them."

Kent went on to say, "Man, that's not what you'd expect from the king of weed. I would have bet all my money that guy was on a different planet while playing that show."

You can listen to the full conversation here:

Kent also detailed how that moment was a big moment in his life and really set his mind right that when it comes to live shows, you can have fun and get wild, but "right before we go on stage every night, my tour manager says: 'Handle your business.'"

The Tulsa, Okla., native played Western swing from ages 11 to 16, and meeting Willie Nelson in that moment was a big turn of events for him. He got to be on stage with the legend and even play with him as he sang "Milk Cow Blues."

After that night, Kent decided to pursue music all-in and arrange his schooling so he could graduate a year early and move to Nashville to write songs. The rest is history.

Corey Kent is currently on tour and working on new music. You can listen to my full interview with the country up-and-comer on the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast.

By the way, Kent just announced his next single from the Blacktop album: Look for "Something's Gonna Kill Me" to play on your radio real soon.

