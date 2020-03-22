Poll: What TV Shows Are You Binge-Watching While Quarantining?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​

All everyone is talking about is the coronavirus. It has done something to America that I have never witnessed in my lifetime: shut us down. We have been strongly encouraged, and in some places required, to social distance and quarantine ourselves in our homes.

Country artists like Keith Urban are even going as far as playing concerts for us via social media.

While we are stuck in the house, my wife and I have been binge-watching Bob's Burgers, Live PD, and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

What TV shows are you binge-watching while you are quarantining?