Keith Urban is keeping his music alive amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Urban performed a concert for fans live via Instagram on Tuesday (March 17) for more than thirty minutes with his collaborator, Jeff Linsenmaier, who played keyboards and percussion during the set.

“We’re coming to you live from our warehouse, actually, this is where we store all of our gear. It doesn’t get on camera very much,” Urban tells the virtual crowd in the video above.

”We thought we’d just set this up and stream it tonight, mostly because I was supposed to be playing tonight, and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play to anyone,” he explains. Urban was referencing his canceled show at the Houston Rodeo, which is one of a long string of festivals and tours that have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over the spread of the virus.

"Even though we can't be in front of you guys tonight, I want to be able to play and just play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into y'all's screens right now," Urban adds with a smile.

"I've got limited people here of course," he points out. Linsenmaier served as Urban's "track guy" and "Instaband" for the evening. "I'm just basically playing karaoke," he says with a laugh.

He kicked things off with "Somebody Like You," before playing hit after hit including "Coming Home," "Blue Ain’t Your Color" and "The Fighter."

Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, was onscreen during the concert, dancing along to her husband's performance. After the concert, Kidman posted a behind-the-scenes selfie telling her followers to go watch the full concert on his Instagram account.