Costco is taking a page out of the old parents' handbook and basically slapping their shoppers on the hand by taking away a popular feature due to customer misuse.

Enter, exhibit A: The in-store Costco coffee grinders.

@phteven1989, Reddit @phteven1989, Reddit loading...

According to Fox Business, at some Costco locations, you used to be able to buy really delicious whole coffee beans, then step a foot or so to the side and use their free coffee grinders to get it to the powder consistency used to make coffee.

Now, Costco has slowly and quietly removed those coffee grinders from some of their popular locations due to people using them incorrectly.

Reddit user @phteven1989 posted a photo of a sign that read "Attention members: Coffee grinders will no longer be provided."

That Reddit user then followed that with another comment, "Uh oh, I don’t know what happened … but we lost our grinder privileges."

People were really quick to jump in the comments section and chime in in disbelief. Most felt like a child that got scolded by their parent.

Digging through the comments, we found someone who worked at Costco who provided somewhat of an inside scoop.

@Storkman1007 on Reddit said, "The grinders were broken at least once a week. Even with signs to not double grind, people would do it all day long and clog the burrs."

The Reddit user continued sounding off and letting us know the real deal.

"Also we had paint brushes to wipe the grounds and keep the machines clean and people would drop the brushes and grind them into their coffee. Those grinders cost a few thousand dollars each."

This is truly a case of this is why we can't have nice things — just the adult version. Nonetheless, Costco customers pay money to be able to shop there, so they are very fast to sound off when something doesn't seem right to them.

