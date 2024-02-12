Remembering the Country Stars Who Have Died in 2024

It may be just a few short months into 2024, but fans have already mourned the deaths of multiple artists and industry members in the country genre.

Although they may be gone, their legacies continue to loom large and will impact and shape country music for generations to come. To their fans, friends and loved ones, they will never be forgotten.

Even though fans knew Toby Keith was fighting cancer, his death on Feb. 5 still left the country world reeling, and tributes from stars, fans and the late legend's children quickly began to pour in.

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" star was 62 years old when he died. Just two days later, another shock: Mojo Nixon, the rockabilly/country mainstay whose brand of country music dabbled in punk and comedy, died of a cardiac event while aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise as a performer. He was 66 years old.

The rockabilly format was hit hard at the beginning of 2024: West Coast-based rockabilly guitarist Larry Collins died at 79 years old in early January; he was best known as one half of the duo the Collins Kids, and he holds a special place in country music history as the co-writer behind Tanya Tucker's "Delta Dawn."

Also in January, we said goodbye to Margo Smith, the late-'70s country chart-topper who left behind a catalog filled with country and Christian hits.

A number of cross-genre icons have also died thus far in 2024, many of whom left country fans feeling the loss. Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson mourned the death of his wife Melinda in late January. We also lost Rocky star Carl Weathers, All My Children star Alec Musser and Jimmy Van Eaton, a rock 'n' roll drummer who played for the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Flip through the gallery below to remember the country artists who have died so far in 2024.