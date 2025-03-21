Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Aries
Independent and committed. Do those sound like words you would use to describe yourself? If so, chances are you're an Aries.
And you're in luck, because some of the biggest names in country music are also Aries! In fact, you share this sign with 19 country singers.
When Is Aries Season?
The season of Aries begins on March 21 and stretches to April 19. Despite this being a few months after the new year on the calendar, Aries season is actually the first in the zodiac realm. And with Aries sign holders being the trailblazers they are, we're not surprised.
What Is an Aries?
Like flowers pushing up through the soil in the spring season, those who are born during Aries season are driven, and like those flowers vying for the sun's rays, they quite competitive.
But don't expect to see them doing something simply because everyone else is. Aries like to find what they're good at and then strive to be the best at it. Per Horoscope.com, they have a vision in their head of what they want their lives to be, personally, socially and professionally, and they won't quit until the dream becomes their reality.
You can also count on Aries sign holders to be direct — they'll never shy away from telling you what's on their mind. Their honesty is refreshing in a world that's perfectly filtered for social media, but be careful not to get on their bad side, as that honesty won't be held back.
What Is the Zodiac?
Comprised of the various constellations in the sky, the zodiac is the found in the earth's path around the sun. This belt the earth follows is broken up into 12 equal regions. Each has been given a name based on the sun's correlation to the constellations during that season.
Over the years, people have taken those 12 regions and have assigned character traits to them. They call them signs. Those born in these seasons are said to embody the same characters traits that are associated with that sign.
Keep scrolling to see which country artist share the Aries zodiac sign with you.
