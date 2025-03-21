Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Aries

Independent and committed. Do those sound like words you would use to describe yourself? If so, chances are you're an Aries.

And you're in luck, because some of the biggest names in country music are also Aries! In fact, you share this sign with 19 country singers.

When Is Aries Season?

The season of Aries begins on March 21 and stretches to April 19. Despite this being a few months after the new year on the calendar, Aries season is actually the first in the zodiac realm. And with Aries sign holders being the trailblazers they are, we're not surprised.

What Is an Aries?

Like flowers pushing up through the soil in the spring season, those who are born during Aries season are driven, and like those flowers vying for the sun's rays, they quite competitive.

But don't expect to see them doing something simply because everyone else is. Aries like to find what they're good at and then strive to be the best at it. Per Horoscope.com, they have a vision in their head of what they want their lives to be, personally, socially and professionally, and they won't quit until the dream becomes their reality.

You can also count on Aries sign holders to be direct — they'll never shy away from telling you what's on their mind. Their honesty is refreshing in a world that's perfectly filtered for social media, but be careful not to get on their bad side, as that honesty won't be held back.

What Is the Zodiac?

Comprised of the various constellations in the sky, the zodiac is the found in the earth's path around the sun. This belt the earth follows is broken up into 12 equal regions. Each has been given a name based on the sun's correlation to the constellations during that season.

Get our free mobile app

Over the years, people have taken those 12 regions and have assigned character traits to them. They call them signs. Those born in these seasons are said to embody the same characters traits that are associated with that sign.

Keep scrolling to see which country artist share the Aries zodiac sign with you.

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Aries Many country artists can be described as independent and driven, but not every one of them has those traits written in their DNA. Those that do were born in Aries season.

We rounded up 19 country singers who not only share the Aries zodiac sign with you, but they might also share the same birthday as you.

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Taurus Hard-working, ambitious and honest - these are the traits of a Taurus. If you were born between April 20 and May 20, you share a zodiac sign with these country artists.

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Gemini Geminis are adaptable people who are extremely deep when it comes to their emotions. They also love this thing called "love." Sounds like a pretty good country singer-songwriter, huh?

Keep scrolling to see which country stars share a Gemini Zodiac sign with you! Gallery Credit: Jess

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Cancer Intuitive, emotional and borderline psychic, Cancers are extremely deep individuals. This is likely why the zodiac sign is represented by a crab.

Cancers make country artists as they don't mind letting their authentic selves shine through their music.

Keep scrolling to see which country artists share your Cancer zodiac sign. Gallery Credit: Jess

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Leo When it comes to Leos, nothing will stand in their way. This zodiac sign is known for being regal, bold and proud. It's not surprising that this sign is represented by a lion!

Those with a Leo sign are fearless and enjoy being in the spotlight. They also care deeply for their loved ones and would do anything to care for them.

Gallery Credit: https://tasteofcountry.com/author/jess/

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Virgo Virgos are one of a kind because they're all about getting the job done. And while they work hard, they're not interested in stepping on anyone to get to where they want to be. People with this sign are kind and look for ways they can offer advice to others.

Several country artists have a Virgo zodiac sign and if you have a birthday that falls between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, you have something in common with them.

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Libra It's no wonder Libras often times become artists in some form or fashion. It's in their DNA to dream big and use their imaginations.

Keep scrolling to see which country artists were born during Libra season.

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Scorpios are as authentic as they come and they're not afraid to put themselves out there. They are also very passionate and authentic which is probably why several who share this zodiac sign have has such great success in the music business.

Keep scrolling to see country artists who share the Scorpio zodiac sign.

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Capricorn It takes a lot of hard work and determination to make it in the world of country music. For some country artists, those personality traits come naturally because they were born under the Capricorn zodiac sign. Those with this sign are known for their discipline and tenacity.

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Bold and unafraid to break the mold, that's the mark of a Sagittarius. People with this zodiac sign tend to be natural born leaders who march to the beat of their own drum. It's no surprise many of those during this season go on to be successful artists in country music.