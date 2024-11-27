Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
If you are someone who thrives in the unknown and walks to the beat of your own drum, chances are you're a Sagittarius. And you're in good company, too! Several country artists also share this zodiac sign — 19, to be exact.
When Is Sagittarius Season?
The season of the Sagittarius begins on Nov. 22 and extends through Dec. 21. Any person who is born during this time period is considered to have the Sagittarius zodiac sign.
What Is a Sagittarius?
Per Horoscope.com, Sagittarius is a fire sign, and boy, do they have that fire within them. Those with this sign are not afraid to break the mold and try something new. Forget about following the crowd, people born during this time tend to be leaders who don't care too much for what people think.
It's no surprise that there are some very successful country artists who are share this sign. Many of the names listed below have blazed their own trail with a high level of strength and courage.
Take for instance, Taylor Swift, who landed on our list thanks to her start in country music. The singer is now one of the biggest names in the history of music. Think she did it by following the book? Not at all, she's created her own path and adapted as she saw fit.
What Is the Zodiac?
The earth's path around the sun is what makes up the zodiac. The belt it follows is broken up into 12 regions of equal parts. All 12 have been given a name based on the sun's correlation to various constellations during that time.
Throughout the years, people have taken those 12 parts and assigned character traits to them — now called signs.
