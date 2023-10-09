Country Music Seeing a Search Surge, According to Google

Country music grown in popularity over time — especially in the past decade. The genre has become incredibly mainstream, with country's biggest stars creeping onto the all-genre charts with crossover songs.

Google reports that in the past few weeks, there have been twice as many searches for the phrase "country music" than the phrase "pop music." West Virginia is the state that has searched for the term "country music" the most, and America has searched the term more than any other country in the world.

The most country thing fans are searching for on google? Lyrics for "Mamaw's House" by Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen — a recent top-trending search.

Google also got under the hood and found the top searches for the phrase, "Is [blank] a country music singer?" Taylor Swift is No. 1 on that list, followed by Zach Bryan and Jelly Roll.

Google does still think Swift is a country star, apparently — they say the most searched country music artists of the year so far are Swift, Wallen, Dolly Parton, Zach Bryan and Luke Combs.

When it comes to general questions that Americans are searching for that are related to country music, two of the top questions involve country music icon Toby Keith.

Searches for, "Is Toby Keith sick?" and "How old is Toby Keith?" are the top questions Americans have about Keith. Those most likely spiked due to Keith's breathtaking performance of his song, "Don't Let the Old Man In" on the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. The star has been battling stomach cancer, but says he feels "good."

