The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville will close to the public after Friday (March 13), meaning fans won't be able to visit the museum or many of the connected shops and venues.

Historic RCA Studio B, Hatch Show Print and the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame are three other destinations closing amid concern over the spread of the coronavirus. It will all remain closed through March 31, 2020.

In a statement, Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young notes that there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus connected to the museum, so the closure is a cautionary measure. Those who had tickets to shows at the CMA Theater for the remainder of the month will have a chance to get a refund. All shows have either been canceled or postponed.

Like so many venues closing nationwide, the Country Music Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the situation and rely on recommendations from Metro Public Health in Nashville and the CDC. Very few concerts and an even fewer number of tours are carrying on in the face of coronavirus concerns.

There have been about 2,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the U.S., with 41 deaths as of Friday afternoon (March 13, per CNN). Worldwide over 125,000 people have been infected. Virtually all national sports have ceased play for a period of weeks, including the NBA, NHL, XFL, MLB, NCAA and most recently NASCAR.