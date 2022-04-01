Will Brandon Lay Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Brandon Lay has just released a great new video for his latest song, "Ride With You." Will he head up the most popular country music videos of the week? That's up to Taste of Country readers.

Lay is up against major competition from Wade Bowen, Jeremy McComb, Jimmie Allen and Nick Carter, Joshua Hedley, Erin Kinsey and Dozzi. Who's got your vote this time around?

The Top 10 looks different this week after two weeks of intense voting. Karissa Ella is in at No. 2 with her video for "Whiskey Whispers Your Name," and JD Shelburne ranks at No. 3 for the "Fine by Me" video. Jenny Tolman is at No. 7 with "I Know Some Cowboys," and Shelby Darrall is in at No. 9 with her "Love Me When I'm Leavin'" video.

Restless Road's "Bar Friends" video is also retiring from consideration this week after many months in the Top 10, so the Top 10 should look very different next week.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.