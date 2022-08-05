Will Nicole Rayy Head up the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Nicole Rayy has dropped a fun new video for her current single, "Last Ones Up." Will she lead the most popular country music videos of the week?

Rayy's new video is looking for votes against a slate of existing videos that have drawn unusually strong voting activity this week.

Who's got your vote this week?

Home Free and Maggie Baugh are once again at the top of the Countdown this week, while newcomer Jaylee Gandy scores a strong debut at No. 2. Lauren Reno debuts at No.3 as part of a Top 10 that sets the countdown on its ear this week after many rounds of relatively static voting.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

