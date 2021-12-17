Walker Hayes has released a great new video for his new song, "AA." Will he lead the most popular country music videos of the week?

He's squaring off against new clips from Dan + Shay, Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patric and Lucas Hoge with Skip Ewing, all of whom have new videos out this week.

Who's got your vote this time around?

The Top 10 has many of the same videos in it this time around, but this week also sees Ashley Cooke debut at No. 9 with her "Good Goodbye" video. This week also sees Laine Hardy's "Memorize You" video age out of consideration after months and months in the top spot on the countdown, so next week is bound to look pretty different. Get to voting!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.