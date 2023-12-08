Walker Hayes’ Fun Trick Shot Videos Came From a Very Dark Place

It all started on June 14, 2023, and it's turned into an epic journey for Walker Hayes and his entire family. They are uploading a video of a very complicated trick shot every day, and are currently on day 193 at publication time.

These trick shots range from crazy golf shots, to frisbee throws and everything in between. Hayes was the latest guest on Taste of Country Nights, and I wanted to dive more into these trick shots that he and his family have been doing.

Let me start off by saying, I thought these were just fun ideas that came from possibly watching some Dude Perfect videos, but there's more to it than that.

"Man, honestly, after all my dreams came true, there's kind of a dark side, honestly, to the trick shot," Hayes tells me.

This piqued my interest, and I was glad when Hayes expanded more on the topic.

"I think I needed something to say, 'Hey, I'm gonna accomplish, every day,'" he continues. "After 'Fancy Like' and 'AA' and just my tour now, my job has just kind of become, like — I hate to say 9 to 5, but it's just what you do."

"You know, you just go play songs and I love seeing my fans, but when I would come home, I was like, 'What do I do with me now?'" the "Fancy Like" singer admits.

That led Hayes to the trick shot a day challenge. He loves sports, and his sons love trick shots, but he also admits it's a real grind to come up with a new shot every day and to achieve it in the same day.

When the Hayes family first started doing the trick shots, they said it would be one a day for a year.

"No one on Earth would realize how hard that has been," Hayes shares, but he feels good about what it's taught his kids.

"I think my kids have learned from this that even something you absolutely love, and is so fun, eventually becomes work," he says.

